Two SOG jawans injured in landmine blast in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: At least two Special Operations Group (SOG) jawans were injured in a landmine blast at Bogapadar hills under Mathili police limits in Malkangiri district, officials informed on Saturday.

Acting on reliable inputs about the presence of the Ultras at Bogapadar hills, the security personnel launched a combing operation in the area. During the search operation, a landmine exploded leaving two SOG jawans critically injured. Police suspect the landmine might have been planted by the Maoist.

The injured jawans were taken to the nearby hospital for treatment, sources said.

Combing operations have been intensified in the area following the incident, officials added.