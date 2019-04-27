Two siblings injured in attack by neighbour in Balasore

Balasore: Two siblings were injured after being allegedly attacked by their neighbour following a dispute over road construction work at Kochuapada village in Balasore district late last night.

The injured persons have been identified as Srikant Rana and Prasant Rana of the same village.

According to sources, the accused, Prasant Behera, took up a verbal duel with the two brothers regarding a road construction work in the village. The argument turned ugly when Behera allegedly attacked the Rana brothers with a sharp weapon.

The brothers-duo sustained injuries in the attack and were rushed to Baliapala Community Health Centre for treatment. However, the accused managed to flee the spot soon after the incident.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a complaint regarding the incident. The villagers also claimed that the relationship of the accused with the brothers was hostile since long, sources said.