Two servitors suspended for violating rules during Snana Purnima rituals

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration today suspended two servitors for violating rules during Snana Purnima rituals by escorting Puri MLA to Snana Mandap for darshan of the deities.

According to reports, servitor Somnath Khuntia and Rajaram Khuntia have been placed under suspension and debarred from performing any Seva in Srimandir.

It may be mentioned here that entry of devotees into the Snana Mandap is strictly prohibited during Snana Purnima rituals.

However, during scrutiny of CCTV footage, the Temple’s administration found the accused servitors making way for Puri MLA Jayanta Kumar Sarangi for darshan of the Trinity at around 11 AM during Snana Purnima rituals on June 17.

Earlier, the SJTA had issued show cause notices to some servitors and had asked the Puri MLA to justify his actions.