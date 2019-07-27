Two separate road mishaps claim four lives in Odisha

Sambalpur/Mayurbhanj: At least four persons were killed and several others were injured in two separate road mishaps in Sambalpur and Mayurbhanj districts today.

In one incident, two persons were killed while several others were injured after the passenger bus they were travelling in overturned near Maneswar area in Sambalpur district early on today morning.

According to sources, the mishap occurred early on Saturday morning when the private bus named Dilkhus was en route to Jharsuguda from Bhubaneswar when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the steering.

Following this, the vehicle veered off the road and turned turtles leaving two dead and several others injured.

On being informed, cops reached the spot and rescued the injured persons. All the injured persons have been admitted to Burla hospital, sources said.

In another road mishap in Baripada, at least two persons were killed and seven others sustained critical injuries after the car they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck near Duarasuni ghat under Bangiriposhi police limits.

While the bodies of the deceased persons have been sent for post portem, the injured persons have been admitted to a hospital in Baripada, sources said.