Two senior leaders quit BJD ahead of polls

Bhubaneswar: Two senior leaders of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD)—Morada MLA Praveen Chandra Bhanj Deo and state advisor of the party’s youth wing, Jajati Das—on Monday resigned from the party.

The sitting MLA from Morada has tendered his resignation to BJD president Naveen Patnaik. He has also quit the post of Mayurbhanj district president.

Similarly, Das, who was the state Advisor of Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) and a member of the BJD for two decades, sent his resignation papers to the BJD supremo Patnaik, in which he has written that the people of Simulia and Balasore have been pursuing him to resign from the party.