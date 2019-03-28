Two senior BJD leaders join quitting spree

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
Two senior BJD leaders
140

Bhubaneswar: Two senior BJD leaders —ex-Jajpur MP Mohan Jena and ex-chairman of Puri Municipality Jayanta Kumar Sarangi joined the quitting spree and resigned from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today.

In a letter addressed to BJD supremo and CM Naveen Patnaik, the former Parliamentarian from Jajpur constituency, Mohan Jena officially resigned from the primary membership of the party. He has expressed utter resentment over the allotment of tickets for the forthcoming polls.

Related Posts

BJD moves CEO over surrogate advertising by BJP

Subash Chouhan Appointed BJD’s State General Secretary

ECoR makes special arrangements for passengers to beat the…

After being denied party ticket, Jena, in his media reactions, said that he has been ignored by the party functionaries and never invited to any event of activities organised by the party.

Notably, the ruling BJD has fielded Sharmistha Sethi as its candidate for Jajpur Lok Sabha seat.

Similarly, ex-chairman of Puri Municipality Jayanta Kumar Sarangi also quit the conch party today citing autocratic style of functioning of BJD district working president of Puri.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.