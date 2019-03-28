Two senior BJD leaders join quitting spree

Bhubaneswar: Two senior BJD leaders —ex-Jajpur MP Mohan Jena and ex-chairman of Puri Municipality Jayanta Kumar Sarangi joined the quitting spree and resigned from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today.

In a letter addressed to BJD supremo and CM Naveen Patnaik, the former Parliamentarian from Jajpur constituency, Mohan Jena officially resigned from the primary membership of the party. He has expressed utter resentment over the allotment of tickets for the forthcoming polls.

After being denied party ticket, Jena, in his media reactions, said that he has been ignored by the party functionaries and never invited to any event of activities organised by the party.

Notably, the ruling BJD has fielded Sharmistha Sethi as its candidate for Jajpur Lok Sabha seat.

Similarly, ex-chairman of Puri Municipality Jayanta Kumar Sarangi also quit the conch party today citing autocratic style of functioning of BJD district working president of Puri.