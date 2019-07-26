Two school students meet watery grave in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, two school students drowned after they accidentally slipped into a canal near Ratina village under in Khaira block in Bhadrak district today.

The deceased duo was identified as Rajesh Sahoo and Dhananjaya Jena, both students of Ratina Nodal Upper Primary School in the district.

According to sources, the duo had gone to the canal to wash their hands after finishing their lunch in the school when they slipped into the water. Unable to swim back, they went into deep water and drowned.

They were rescued by locals and taken to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital, where the doctor declared them dead.

Tension erupted in the area after the deaths of the students with the villagers holding the school teachers responsible for the mishap.