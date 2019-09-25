Two robbers arrested in Bolangir

Bolangir: Police on Wednesday arrested two looters under Puintala police limits in Bolangir district. The arrested persons have been identified as Narendra Suna of Salebhata and Nabin Bhitria of Nagaon village.

Acting on the complaint of robbery in the district, Puintala police had initiated a probe into the incident. During the investigation, police nabbed two persons in connection with the case. One motorcycle, Rs 3400 in cash and some silver ornaments were also seized from them.

During the interrogation, the accused duo confessed to the crime.

Notably, on September 23, the accused persons had stolen a bag containing cash of Rs 30000 before robbing Rs 44000 from a truck driver at Khamarmunda.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under relevant Sections of the IPC and forwarded to court, said Puintala IIC B Rudraya.