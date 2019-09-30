Two Robbers Arrested In Bhubaneswar

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: At least two persons were apprehended by Nayapalli police in Bhubaneswar on Sunday for their alleged connection in several robbery cases.

The accused persons have been identified as Seikh Alamgiri and Seikh Azmira. The duo is native of West Bengal.

Acting on a complaint registered by the victims, cops initiated a probe and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Subsequently, the nabbed the duo on Sunday.

Reportedly, the cops are interrogating Alamgiri and Azmirato elicit information whether they are operating independently or have links with any gang.

pragativadinewsservice
