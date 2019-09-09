Two road romeos thrashed by girl in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Two road Romeos, who were allegedly stalking a girl and eve-teasing her, were thrashed by the latter at GGP colony in Rasulgarh in Bhubaneswar yesterday.

The video of the same incident has been doing rounds on social media platforms.

Reportedly, the incident took place on Sunday, when the accused duo tailed the girl who was riding her two-wheeler and passed lewd comments on her.

Panicked by the misbehaviour of the road Romeos, the girl entered into another lane. However, the miscreants started to follow her on the same route

Later spotting the locals, the girl gathered her courage and stopped the two motorists. Forcing them to get off their bike, the girl thrashed them for their misconduct. Besides, she also made them do sits ups.