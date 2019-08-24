Two-prong strategy to ease Indo-Pak tensions over Kashmir: US officials

International
By pragativadinewsservice
Two-prong strategy
13

Washington: The US is working on two-prong strategy to ease Indo-Pak tensions over Kashmir issue, according to senior officials.

The US officials said the effort is part of the strategy to defuse fresh tensions between India and Pakistan after scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Posts

Amazon fires: Brazil sends army to tackle wildfires

US, Taliban expected to sign deal in few days: Media reports

Barcelona’s reputation as tourism hotspot nosedives after…

According to reports, the first strategy is to exert pressure on Pakistan to refrain it from indulging in any cross-border infiltration.

The second strategy is to encourage India to bring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir and ensure that human rights of the people there are protected.

The officials said it is important that Islamabad must demonstrate its commitment not to let its soil being used for cross border terrorism.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Amazon fires: Brazil sends army to tackle wildfires

US, Taliban expected to sign deal in few days: Media reports

Barcelona’s reputation as tourism hotspot nosedives after…

1 of 471