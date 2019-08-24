Two-prong strategy to ease Indo-Pak tensions over Kashmir: US officials

Washington: The US is working on two-prong strategy to ease Indo-Pak tensions over Kashmir issue, according to senior officials.

The US officials said the effort is part of the strategy to defuse fresh tensions between India and Pakistan after scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the first strategy is to exert pressure on Pakistan to refrain it from indulging in any cross-border infiltration.

The second strategy is to encourage India to bring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir and ensure that human rights of the people there are protected.

The officials said it is important that Islamabad must demonstrate its commitment not to let its soil being used for cross border terrorism.