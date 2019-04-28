Two poll officials suspended for irregularities at booth

Keonjhar: The District Election Officer on Saturday suspended two poll officials and served show cause notice to another over alleged irregularities at booth no. 171 at Bholanuagaon under Ghasipura Assembly segment during phase-III poll on April 23.

The suspended officials are Presiding Officer Suresh Chandra Nayak and Fifth Polling Officer Judhistira Panda, while Officer Arati Singh has been served show cause notice.

Earlier on April 26, Deogarh Collector-cum-District Election Officer had suspended two polling officials—sector officer B Gopalkrishana Saraf and presiding officer Himanshu Sekhar Behera— for dereliction of duty.

Prior to that during second phase elections, Nayagarh District Collector Thirumala Naik had suspended eight polling officials and Bargarh Collector had suspended six polling officials for dereliction of duty.

Also Read: Deogarh Collector suspends two polling officials for dereliction of duty

Also Read: Eight polling officials suspended by Nayagarh district administration

Also Read: Bargarh Collector suspends six polling officials for dereliction of duty