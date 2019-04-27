Two policemen dead, villager injured in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Two police personnel were killed after Naxals opened fire at them in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday evening. One villager was also injured in the attack.

The deceased were identified as constable Arvind Minj and assistant constable Sukku Habka.

According to sources, the duo along with the villager was going to Tippapuram village under Pamed police limits on a motorcycle when the Naxals opened fire on them.

While the constable and assistant constable died on the spot, the villager suffered injuries. Locals rushed the injured villager to Cherla in Telangana for treatment.