Two poachers nabbed in Similipal, 4 kg venison seized

Mayurbhanj: Two poachers were nabbed by forest department personnel from Thakurmunda forest range under Similipal Tiger Reserve compartment No-3 in Mayurbhanj district today.

The accused persons have been identified as Laba Soren and Formel Murmu of Karetbeda village here.

Acting on reliable inputs about the presence of poachers, the forest department personnel conducted a raid in the reserve forest and zeroed in on as many as two persons involved hunting of a Sambar deer.

Following the raid, officials seized over 4 kg of venison, two arrows and a bow from the possession of the arrested persons. However, five other persons involved in poaching activities managed to escape from the spot.

While a case (89/19) has been registered against the accused persons under relevant Sections of the IPC, they will soon be forwarded to the court, the forest department officials informed.