Two poachers caught while laying trap in Deogarh forest

Deogarh: Forest department officials yesterday arrested two poachers on charges of laying a trap to catch wild animals in Pradhanpata Reserve Forest in Deogarh district.

The arrested persons were identified as Jual Saoliya (34) and Iluo Saoliya (21),  both residents of Shantinagar area in Kuruda village under Tileibani block in this district.

According to reports, a patrolling unit of the forest department noticed the accused duo laying a trap to catch wild animals in the Pradhanpata Reserve Forest near Saratala on the outskirts of Deogarh town.

Later, forest department personnel led by Deogarh ranger Kusha Charan Singh and Forester Prashant Kumar Satapathy caught the two poachers from the forest.

