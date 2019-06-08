Two Odisha girls win U16 singles title

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Odisha girls
Bhubaneswar: Two girls from Odisha–Archita Sahoo and Simran Neha Ekka–won the girls U16 singles title in two separate Championship series in Bahadurgarh and Jamshedpur.

Archita Sahoo won the singles title by defeating Sanjami Arora from Uttar Pradesh by 7-5,6-1 at Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

Similarly, Simran Neha Ekka won the singles title by defeating Oindrila Sen from West Bengal by 6-1,6-3 at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

With this success, both the players got 25 All India Tennis Association (AITA) ranking points.

