Two Odia writers to get Kendriya Sahitya Akademi awards

Bhubaneswar: Two writers from Odisha–Birendra Kumar Samantray and Sisira Behera– have been selected for the prestigious Kendriya Sahitya Akademi awards for the year 2019.

The Kendriya Sahitya Akademi on Friday announced the names of 22 winners of its Bal Sahitya Puraskar and 23 recipients of the Yuva Puraskar for this year.

While Birendra Kumar Samantray will receive the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar for total contribution in the field of literature, Sisira Behera would be conferred the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for his literary criticism ‘Bimugdha Uccharana’.

The Bal Sahitya Puraskar awards in the form of a casket containing an engraved copper-plaque and a cheque of Rs 50,000 will be presented to the writers at a special function in New Delhi on November 14, which is celebrated as the Children’s Day.

However, the date for conferring the Yuva Puraskar awards has not been declared yet.