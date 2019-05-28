Two Odia players in Indian Hockey team for FIH Men’s Series Finals

Bhubaneswar: Two players from Odisha have been included in the 18-member squad of Indian Men’s Hockey Team for the FIH Men’s Series Finals at Kalinga Stadium here on June 6.

The two players are Birendra Lakra who has been named as Vice-Captain and defender Amit Rohidas.

Hockey India today named the 18-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for the much-awaited FIH Men’s Series Finals scheduled to begin on 6 June at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

The event will see India grouped in Pool A along with Russia, Poland and Uzbekistan while 18th Asian Games Gold Medalist Japan, Mexico, USA, and South Africa are grouped in Pool B.

The Indian team for the coveted event will be led by Manpreet Singh and Vice-Captained by Birendra Lakra. Experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and Krishan B Pathak will defend India’s goalpost while Harmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas and Gurinder Singh will add to India’s might in the backline.

The midfield will see Manpreet Singh play a key role along with youngsters Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit, and Nilakanta Sharma.

The forward-line will see the return of striker Ramandeep Singh who last wore the India colours at the FIH Champions Trophy in Breda last year. He had been out of action since his knee injury. He will join Mandeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Simranjeet Singh and Akashdeep Singh to form India’s attack.