Two motorcyclists mowed down by speeding truck in Rayagada

Rayagada: Two motorcyclists were killed after being hit by a speeding truck near Pattamunda village under Bissam Cuttack police limits in Rayagada district on Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

According to sources, the duo was on a motorcycle when they were hit by a speeding truck from behind. As a result, they fell on the road and came under the wheels of the truck.

Irate over the incident, locals have blocked Rayagada-Kalahandi road. Following the road blockade, hundreds of vehicle remained stranded at both the sides of the road.

Reportedly, the police have reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

