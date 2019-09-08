Two more sluice gates of Hirakud Dam opened

Sambalpur: The Hirakud dam authorities have opened two more gates of the reservoir on Sunday following an increase in water level due to incessant rain in the upper catchment area.

Currently, water is being released through 20 gates of the reservoir. The water level of Hirakud reservoir stands at 625.71 ft against the total storage capacity of 630 ft. The outflow of water was recorded to be 2,14,059 cusecs.

Earlier, water was being discharged through 18 gates.

Reportedly, 62,800 cusec water is entering into Belgaon (rising) on Tel River, the water inflow was recorded 2,44,095 cusec (falling) at Patharla, 6,46,000 cusec at Khairmal (rising) and 5,72,000 cusec at Barmul (falling).

Similarly, the water level is rising at Mundali with 6,90,000 cusec of water inflow in the morning.