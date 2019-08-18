Two more gates of Hirakud Dam opened

Sambalpur: With the water level in Hirakud Dam rising following rain, the authorities opened two more gates on Sunday to release excess water from the reservoir.

The water-level of Hirakud stood at 620.17 ft till at 7 am today. However, currently, inflow in the dam is recorded to be 1,51,255 cusec while 96,000 cusecs of water are being released out of the dam per second.

Currently, the floodwater is being discharged through seven sluice gates of the dam.

Earlier yesterday, five sluice gates of the reservoir were closed.