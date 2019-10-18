Two Modular OTs, 1 General OT at Capital Hospital Soon

Bhubaneswar: The Airports Authority of India, BPIA and Capital Hospital have inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for construction of two modular Operation Theatres (OTs) one general OT at Capital Hospital.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 4.75 crores.

Similarly another MOA between AAI, Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar and Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Cuttack for construction of maternity ward with modern equipment and expansion of existing building of Niali Community Health Centre (CHC) at a cost of Rs 6.74 crores.

These modern health care facilities will be set up by the Airports Authority of India, BPIA, Bhubaneswar as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

The MOA was signed in the presence of Dr. Pramod Kumar Meherda Commissioner-cum-Secretary Health & Family Welfare Department.

Mr Suresh Chandra Hota, Director AAI, Bhubaneswar signed on behalf of AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA and Dr Haraprasad Pattanaik, Special Secretary Health & FW, signed on behalf of Odisha Health department. Among others, CDMO Cuttack, Capital Hospital Director and Other Senior Officers of the Health Department were present.