Two minor sisters meet watery grave in Balasore village

State at LargeHeadlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Two minor sisters meet watery grave
16

Balasore: In a tragic incident, two minor sisters drowned while taking a bath in the pond at Rasalpur village in Balasore district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Urmila Das and Purnima Das. The sibling-duo was Class VII students and of the same age (12).

Related Posts

Special Train Between Bhubaneswar & Bangalore For…

Odisha shooter Shriyanka Sadangi bags silver in H&N Cup

BJD councillor murder case: HC again extends interim…

According to sources, the duo along with their grandmother Satyabhama had gone to the village pond this afternoon to take bath when they slipped into the deep and went under. Spotting them drowning, Satyabhama tried to rescue them but failed.

Satyabhama immediately alerted the locals, who then pulled out the minor girls from the water body and rushed to a nearby hospital. However, the doctors declared them ‘brought dead’.

A case of unnatural death has been registered into the incident, sources said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.