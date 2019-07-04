Two minor sisters lured with chocolates, raped by cousin in Balasore

Balasore: Two minor sisters aged 11 and seven years respectively were allegedly lured with chocolates by their 24-year-old cousin and subsequently raped in Khantapada area of Soro in Balasore district.

The shocking matter came to light today after the father of the minor girls lodged a complaint with Khantapada police. Acting on the complaint, the police launched a manhunt to nab the accused identified as Shantanu Patra. However, the accused was on the run.

According to sources, the accused lured the two sisters with chocolate and took them to his house on July 1. Later, he raped the duo inside a room. He also threatened them with life if they revealed the matter to anyone.

The girls did not disclose the matter to the family members due to fear. However, they complained of pain yesterday night and narrated their ordeal. Soon after their father lodged the complaint.