Two minor kids hurt in hand grenade explosion in Odisha-Ch’garh border

Malkangiri: Two minor kids received injuries after a hand grenade exploded in Pakhanjore area of Chhattisgarh, close to the Malkangiri border on Thursday.

Reportedly, the minors have been shifted to a nearby hospital where their health condition is stated to be stable now.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. However, the exact circumstances which led to the incident yet to be ascertained, police said.