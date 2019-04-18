Two minor girls raped in separate Odisha dists

Nayagarh: Two minor girls have been allegedly raped in two separate districts of the state on Thursday. One of the survivors is in a critical condition after a murder bid on her, the police said.

The first incident has been reported from a village under Fatehgarh Police limits of Nayagarh district where a minor girl was raped allegedly by a youth today.

According to sources, the minor girl was on her way home when the accused youth offered her lift and took her to an isolated place where he outraged her modesty. Later, the villagers rescued the girl in a critical condition.

As per the latest report, the villagers nabbed the accused youth and thrashed him black and blue before handing him over to the police.

In another incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Bhadrak Rural Police limits today. According to sources, the survivor has been admitted to Bhadrak hospital in critical condition.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family members, police have detained one person in connection with the incident.