Two minor girls meet watery grave in Balasore

Balasore: Two minor girls died after they drowned in a pond while taking bath at Bagachara village under Basta police limits of Balasore district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Barsha Paramanik and Mama Jena.

According to sources, the minor duo had gone to the village pond to take bath in the afternoon. While bathing, they slipped into deep water.

Seeing them drowning, the villagers rescued the two girls and rushed them to a nearby hospital. However, the doctors at the hospital pronounced them dead.

A pall of gloom descended over Bagachara village following the incident.