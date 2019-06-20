Two minor boys drown after falling into pit in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: In a tragic incident, two minor boys died after drowning in a pit near Nuapada under Belpahar Municipality limits in Jharsuguda district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Chandan Sabat (8) and Abhinav Swain (2).

According to sources, the two boys were playing about 300 metres away from their house in the evening when they fell into the pit filled with water which was dug for laying railway tracks.

After spotting the duo, the locals rescued them and rushed them to Jahangir Gandhi hospital. However, the doctors at the hospital pronounced them dead.

Belpahar police visited the hospital and registered a case of unnatural death in this regard. A probe has been launched into the matter, the police said.