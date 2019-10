Srinagar: Two militants were reportedly killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

As per sources, the area has been cordoned off by Kashmir Zone Police and security forces.

Two militants have been killed in the gunfight so far, but police insisted that the death of militants can only be confirmed after the bodies are recovered, added sources.

