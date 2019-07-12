Two men mowed down by speeding truck in Ganjam; kin cry murder

Bhanjanagar: Two persons were killed after being mowed down by a speeding truck on Milingi road under Jagannathprasad police limits in Ganjam district. However, their family members have brought murder allegation.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Gouda and Krushna Nayak of Chidiapalli village in this district. Family members of both the deceased have lodged a complaint in this regard.

According to the complaint, Ram and his business partner had entered into a quarrel over some issue a day ago following which bombs were allegedly hurled at his house. Ram was en route to the police station to lodge an FIR along with Krushna when the truck mowed them down.

The family member alleged that Ram’s business partner is behind the incident as the truck which hit the duo was allegedly being driven by the latter’s nephew.

On the basis of the complaint, police have initiated a probe into the incident.