Two Maoists gunned down in encounter in AP

Visakhapatnam: Two Maoists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces at Madigamalu forest under GK Police limits in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on reliable inputs about the presence of rebels in the forest, Elite Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh police along with Special Protection Force launched a combing operation. During the search, the rebels opened fire on the security personnel on seeing them approaching near.

In retaliation, the police personnel neutralized two Maoists. An AK-47 rifle, a rifle, and a pistol have been recovered from the encounter spot.

Elite Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh police on Sunday had killed three members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), including two women, in an encounter in Visakhapatnam district, police said.