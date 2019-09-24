Two Maoists gunned down in encounter in AP

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Two Maoists gunned down
8

Visakhapatnam: Two Maoists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces at Madigamalu forest under GK Police limits in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on reliable inputs about the presence of rebels in the forest, Elite Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh police along with Special Protection Force launched a combing operation. During the search, the rebels opened fire on the security personnel on seeing them approaching near.

Related Posts

Christian girls falling prey to Islamic radicals in Kerala:…

NDA government has conducted surgical strikes on economy:…

Cops cannot seize immovable property during probe: SC

In retaliation, the police personnel neutralized two Maoists. An AK-47 rifle, a rifle, and a pistol have been recovered from the encounter spot.

Elite Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh police on Sunday had killed three members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), including two women, in an encounter in Visakhapatnam district, police said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Christian girls falling prey to Islamic radicals in Kerala:…

NDA government has conducted surgical strikes on economy:…

Cops cannot seize immovable property during probe: SC

1 of 2,972