Two leaders expelled from BJD for anti-party activities

Bhubaneswar: BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expelled two leaders of the party on Saturday, stated a press release issued by the party yesterday.

According to reports, former Kakatpur MLA Rabi Mallick and Ganjam BJD district president Arun Panda have been dismissed from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for their alleged anti-party activities.

Notably, the state ruling party had earlier expelled Sesha Kumar Meher of Kantamal Assembly Constituency of Boudh district for the same reason.