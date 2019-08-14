Two labourers killed in landslide in Koraput

Koraput: Two labourers engaged in sand mining at Jhanjabati river bed were killed in a landslide triggered by heavy rain at Bandhugaon block in Koraput district.

According to initial reports, at least five labourers were engaged in sand mining at the river bed and loading the sand on a tractor. At around 5 pm heavy rains lashed the area forcing three labourers to take shelter under a huge mud pile created by washing away of the river bay.

In the meanwhile, the mud pile collapsed on two labourers while another one identified as Krishna Wateka had a narrow escape. On seeing this, other labourers present on the spot informed the Fire Services department.

The fire personnel then launched a rescue operation and pulled out the labourers trapped under the mud. However, the labourers were dead by then. The deceased labourers were identified as Rabindra Kashi and Kishore Wateka.

Bansi Krushan, owner of the tractor engaged in sand lifting, lodged an FIR with Bandhugaon police station after which the bodies were seized for post-mortem.

The autopsy of the deceased labourers will be conducted tomorrow morning, the police informed.

On the other hand, the villagers have urged the district administration to provide compensation to the next of kin of the deceased labourers.