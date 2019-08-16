Two labourers electrocuted to death in Bolangir

Bolangir: Two labourers were electrocuted to death after they accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire at Barakani village under Deogaon police limits in Bolangir district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ganga Hussain and Dilbar Hussain of West Bengal.

According to sources, the duo was busy in repairing a water tank in the village when one of the labourers came in contact with the electric wire. However, in a bid to rescue, the other labourer also met with the same fate. As a result, the duo died on the spot.

On intimation, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered and a probe has been initiated, sources added.