Two killed, two others hurt in road mishap in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: Two persons were killed while two others sustained critical injuries in a road mishap near Jhinjiriguda under Baliguda police limits in Kandhamal district today.

The deceased were identified as Tarjan Baliarsingh and Kailas Pujari.

According to sources, the incident occurred when after the motorcyclist hit a passerby and then a roadside tree at Bhalipadar Sebashram early this morning.

While two died on the spot, the injured persons were rescued and rushed to Baliguda hospital in a critical condition.