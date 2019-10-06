Two killed, two injured in lightning strike in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: As many as two people killed while two persons suffered injuries in a lightning strike while they were working in farmland in Anandapur Municipality area in Keonjhar district today.

The deceased persons have been identified as Bhagabata Nayak and Dushasan Nayak of Padampur village.

According to sources, Bhagabata and Dushashan were working in their farmland today when rain accompanied by thunderbolt lashed the area. Suddenly, a thunderbolt hit the farmland killing the duo on the spot.

Meanwhile, two persons, identified as Sudarshan Nayak and Lipu Sahoo, who were sitting near the farmland suffered injuries under the impact of the lightning strike.

Immediately the injured persons were rushed to Keonjhar DHH for treatment. Their health condition is critical, sources said.

