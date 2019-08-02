Two killed, three injured in Haiwa-Bike collision

By pragativadinewsservice
Two killed, three injured
Kendrapara: Two motorcyclists were killed while three others sustained injuries when a Haiwa truck collided with a two-wheeler near Jari Chhak in Rajanagar of Kendrapara district today.

The identities of the deceased, as well as injured persons, were not immediately ascertained.

According to sources, two bikers were heading to Rajanagar when the speeding Haiwa truck coming from the opposite direction hit their vehicle head-on, killing both the rider and pillion rider on the spot.

The truck overturned under the impact of the collision, leaving three others injured. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

