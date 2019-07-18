Two killed, one hurt as auto rickshaw-truck collide head-on

Kendrapara: At least two persons were killed while another injured in a road mishap after an auto-rickshaw and a truck collided head-on near Chandola Chhak under Kedrapara Sadar police limits.

The deceased were residents of Baalia area of the district.

According to sources, the mishap occurred at around 4 pm yesterday while the auto-rickshaw carrying two passengers was heading towards Kendrapara when the three-wheeler rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction.

While the auto-rickshaw driver and a passenger were killed on the spot, another passenger sustained critical injuries. The injured person was rescued and admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

However, the truck driver is reportedly absconding after the mishap, sources said.