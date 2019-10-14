Two Killed, One Critical As Dumper Hits Bike In Balasore

Balasore: Two persons were killed and another sustained critical injuries after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a dumper truck on NH-16 near Khantapada Toll Gate in Balasore district on Monday.

The identities of the deceased could not be ascertained.

The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals where he is currently undergoing treatment, informed sources.

Meanwhile, tension erupted at the accident site following the death of two persons. On being informed police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

More details are awaited.