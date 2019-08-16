Two killed in separate road mishaps in Ganjam

Ganjam: Two persons were killed in two separate road mishaps in Ganjam district today.

The deceased were identified as K.Mahalxmi(50) of Girishola village and Surendra Purohit of Haladiapadar of the same district.

According to sources, an accident took place on National Highway 16 when a speeding truck(AP-10-W 1263), heading towards hit Mahalaxmi and killing her on the spot this morning.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed among the locals as they demanded action against the truck driver regarding the incident.

Similarly, in another road mishap which took place near Haladiapadar square in Ganjam district today evening, while Purohit was returning to his home by riding his bike.

A speeding truck hit him and mowed him down, killing him on the spot.

The truck driver managed to flee from the spot after the mishap occurred. Tension prevailed in the locality as irate people demanded action against the truck driver.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of unnatural death in this connection.