Two killed in road mishap in Rayagada; locals block NH

Rayagada: Tension erupted at Kutuli village in Rayagada district after two pedestrians were killed in a road mishap here on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Bikash Miniaka and Sahu Perepaka.

According to sources, the duo was going to Kutuli village to collect subsidised rice under food security scheme from a local PDS store when the mishap occurred.

Sources said while Bikash and Sahu were walking on the road an unidentified vehicle hit them from behind and fled the spot. The duo died on the spot.

Following the incident, the irate locals staged road blockade on NH 326 demanding the police to trace the unidentified vehicle and arrest the driver.

On receiving information, Kumbikota police reached the spot to pacify the crowd. The demonstration was underway till the last report came in.