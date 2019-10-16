Two killed as speeding pickup van hits truck in Angul

Angul: Two persons were killed after the pickup van they were travelling in hit a truck near Mundasahi under Jarapada police limits in Angul district on Wednesday.

The deceased persons have been identified as Dilip Kar of Sundargarh and Dalamani Nehula of Sambalpur district.

According to sources, a truck after developing some technical glitch was stationed near Mundasahi Chhak. Meanwhile, Dilip and Dalamani who were returning from Sambalpur with vegetable in a pickup van lost control over the wheels and rammed the vehicle into the truck stationed near the roadside.

The impact of the collision was so intense that the duo died on the spot.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. While bodies were sent to a local hospital for post-mortem, the ill-fated vehicle was seized.