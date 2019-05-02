Two killed as scooty rams into stationary truck in Bhawanipatna

Bhawanipatna: At least two persons were killed in a road mishap after the scooter they were riding hit a stationary truck near Raisinghpur in Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district.

The identities of the deceased persons were not ascertained immediately.

According to sources, the mishap occurred early on Thursday morning when the duo dashed into a truck that was parked on the roadside near Raisinghpur. Both the rider and the pillion rider died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post mortem. While a case has been registered regarding the incident, cops are trying to ascertain the identities of the deceased duo, sources said.