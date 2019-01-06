Two killed as car rams roadside hut in Rayagada

By pragativadinewsservice
Two killed as car rams roadside hut in Rayagada
Rayagada: Two persons died while another person was injured after a car rammed into a roadside hut near Sankesh Mandir in Rayagada district on Sunday.

According to sources, the speeding car hit the roadside hut in the afternoon. While one person died on the spot, two others suffered critical injuries.

The injured were rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Rayagada where another person died while undergoing treatment.

The identities of the deceased were not immediately ascertained. The critically injured person was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

