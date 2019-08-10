Two killed as bike rams into roadside tree in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: Two persons were killed after a motorcycle they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree on Tangardihi road under Hemgiri Police limits in Sundargarh district on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Biki Majhi and Akash Bhoisal of Tangardihi village.

Sources said the duo was returning home from Kanika village last night when they lost control and rammed their bike to a roadside tree on Tangardihi road. The collision was so intense that they died on the spot.

On being asked about the incident, Hemgiri police inspector- in-charge said that a blank turning point in the place has resulted in the accident.

