Sundargarh: Two persons including a girl were killed after being hit by a truck under Sadar police limits in Sundargarh district today.

According to sources, the duo was riding a two-wheeler when a speeding truck coming from the opposite side hit their bike, killing them on the spot.

While the identity of one of the deceased is yet to be known, the girl has been identified as Susmita Kaviraj who was currently working in NTPC Limited.

This is an initial story. Further details are awaited.