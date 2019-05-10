Two killed, 4 hurt in two separate road mishaps in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: Two persons were killed while four others sustained injuries in two separate road mishaps in Phulbani here on Friday.

While one person was killed in a road mishap near Paibarasahi Chhak in Sarangada, another died in a mishap near Mushulipanda Chhak. All injured persons are undergoing treatment at Phulbani hospital.

On being informed about the accident, the police rushed to the spot and launched a probe to ascertain the identity of the deceased persons.

The bodies have been seized and sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

 

