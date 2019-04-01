Two killed, 3 hurt in separate road mishaps in Odisha

Kendrapara/Bhadrak: Two persons were killed while three others sustained critical injuries in two separate road mishaps in Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts on Monday.

In the first incident, one person was killed while three others sustained injuries after a speeding truck hit them from the rear at Tikarpanga in Kendrapara district today.

The deceased has been identified as Golak Mohanty of Tikarpanga.

According to sources, Golak was headed to Paradip in a TATA Magic when a truck hit the vehicle from behind. As a result, Golak died on the spot while three others were rushed to Paradip hospital.

Soon after the accident, locals staged a road blockade demanding compensation to the family of the deceased.

In another incident, a person was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Dhamara port gate in Bhadrak district.

According to sources, Kartik Bhuiyan of Balabhadraprasad area was returning home last night when an unidentified vehicle hit him resulting in his death on the spot.

Reportedly, locals have blocked Dhamara-Basudevpur road near Balabhadrapur Chhak demanding compensation to the next of kin of the deceased.