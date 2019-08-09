Two killed, 2 hurt in separate road mishaps

Balasore/Jagatsinghpur: Two persons were killed while two others sustained critical injuries in two separate road mishaps in Balasore and Jagatsinghpur districts on Friday.

In the first incident, a vegetable vendor was killed while another received injuries after being hit by a speeding a truck on NH-60 near Sahupada in Balasore district in wee hours today.

The deceased was identified as Surendra Das of Gandarada village under Remuna block in the district.

According to reports, Surendra and Niranjan Giri, both vegetable vendors, were headed to Nua Bazaar on their cycles at around 4 AM when a speeding truck hit them. As a result, Surendra fell on the road and died on the spot while Niranjan sustained critical injuries.

Later, Niranjan was rescued and admitted to a hospital in critical condition. On intimation, police also reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.

In another incident, a motorcyclist was killed while another was critically injured following a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Thailo under Balikuda police limits in Jagatsinghpur district.

The identity of the deceased was not ascertained immediately. The injured has been reportedly admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.