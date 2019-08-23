Two killed, 12 hurt as van overturns in Keonjhar

By pragativadinewsservice
Two killed
Keonjhar: At least two persons were killed while 12 others injured after the van they were travelling in overturned near Kiriburu Base Camp under Balani police limits in Keonjhar district today.

According to sources, the victims were returning home after performing last rites of a person when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and vehicle turned turtle on the road.

While two persons died on the spot, 12 others sustained critical injuries. Some locals rescued the victims and rushed them to Kiriburu and Barbil hospitals.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

